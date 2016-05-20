BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 DDM Holding AG :
* Resolved to carry out an authorized share issue
* Decides to issue a maximum of 2 million registered shares, raising proceeds of up to 65 million Swedish crowns ($7.79 million)
* Subscription price of share issue to be 33.50 crowns per share Source text: bit.ly/1TKpDgW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3438 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.