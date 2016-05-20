May 19 Unisync Corp :

* Qtrly revenues of $13.7 representing an increase of 20.7% over last fiscal years' corresponding quarter revenues of $11.4 million

* Qtrly net loss of $328,506

* Says expects to result in a significant increase in profitability for UGL segment in fiscal 2017