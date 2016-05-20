May 19 El Paso Electric Co :

* Texas Commission issues decision on notice in pending El Paso electric rate case

* Possible that re-issuing notice could result in a significant delay in issuance of a final order

* Co cannot predict what impact PUCT ruling on notice will have on co's rate case or on timing of when PUCT will issue a final order

* Public Utility Commission of Texas ruled co's initial notice did not include treatment of residential customers with solar systems