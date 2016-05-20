PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 El Paso Electric Co :
* Texas Commission issues decision on notice in pending El Paso electric rate case
* Possible that re-issuing notice could result in a significant delay in issuance of a final order
* Co cannot predict what impact PUCT ruling on notice will have on co's rate case or on timing of when PUCT will issue a final order
* Public Utility Commission of Texas ruled co's initial notice did not include treatment of residential customers with solar systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.