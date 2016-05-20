BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 A Group Of Retail Assets Sweden AB :
* Has signed two rental agreements with a total value of over 3.5 million Swedish crowns ($419,206.86) during the rental periods
* Agreements have been signed with Competens Utbildning i Sverige AB and LSS Funktionsstöd, Omsorgskontoret in Linköping
* Admission to take place in June this year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3491 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.