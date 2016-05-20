BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses
May 20 East Capital Explorer :
* East capital explorer launches repurchase program today
* Purpose of buyback program is to reduce share capital of East Capital Explorer
* Maximum of 2,532,450 shares may be repurchased (including any block trade repurchases) under current authorization until and including June 9, 2016
* Holding of its own shares not exceed 10 percent of all shares in company
* Payment for shares is to be made in cash
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.