BRIEF-Ruralco Holdings says HY underlying NPAT up 20pct
* Fully franked interim dividend of 9 cents per share declared, up 12.5pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Moss Bros Group Plc
* Total sales for continuing business for first 15 weeks increased by 3.3% on last year; like-for-like sales were up 5.0% for same period.
* Like-For-Like retail sales, including e-commerce, were up 5.1%
* Remain confident about our growth prospects. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fully franked interim dividend of 9 cents per share declared, up 12.5pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kanda Lu appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: