BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Oberbank AG :
* Q1 net commission income 33.0 million euros ($36.99 million) versus 35.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 net interest income 83.7 million euros, down 3.3 percent
* Q1 net income 42.5 million euros versus 40.6 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/22hP6EL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.