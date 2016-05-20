BRIEF-Ruralco Holdings says HY underlying NPAT up 20pct
* Fully franked interim dividend of 9 cents per share declared, up 12.5pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Duros SA :
* Andreas Duros sells 352,216 shares
* Maria Duru buys 167,000 shares
* Fedra Duru buys 170,000 shares Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fully franked interim dividend of 9 cents per share declared, up 12.5pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kanda Lu appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: