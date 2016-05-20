May 20 Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* Acorda to discontinue development of plumiaz for treatment of epilepsy seizure clusters

* Data from ongoing clinical trials do not demonstrate its bioequivalence to diastat rectal gel , needed to re-file nda

* Data demonstrated unexpectedly lower nasal mucosa absorption of diazepam in persons with epilepsy compared to studies in healthy volunteers

* In communication with study investigators to discontinue all ongoing clinical trials, assist in transition of study participants