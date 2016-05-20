BRIEF-Catasys posts Q1 loss per share $2.35
* Catasys revenue increased 150% in the first quarter of 2017
May 20 Nattopharma ASA :
* Q1 2016 revenue at 12.5 million Norwegian crowns ($1.50 million), 84 pct growth compared to Q1 2015
* Q1 EBITDA loss 1.7 million Norwegian crowns, improved from loss 3.7 million crowns same quarter last year
* Confirms NattoPharma is on track for a positive EBITDA result in H2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3425 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Catasys revenue increased 150% in the first quarter of 2017
WASHINGTON, May 15 Cyber security researchers have found technical clues they said could link North Korea with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 machines in 150 countries since Friday.