May 20 Moody's: Strong Lending Practices, Favourable Demographics, Low Weight Of Mortgages In Turkey Lessen Risk Of Housing

* Mortgage covered bonds among safest credit instruments in Turkey, issuance may increase

* Turkey's surging house prices unsustainable, but market and regulatory dynamics will help prevent a housing slump

* Rate of house price growth in turkey not likely sustainable much longer;when stabilises or turns negative, market will likely have soft landing

* Low weight of mortgage lending in turkey reduces the likelihood that a housing correction would spill into the financial system

* Turkey's house prices are among the five fastest rising in the world

