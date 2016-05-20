May 20 Moody's: Strong Lending Practices,
Favourable Demographics, Low Weight Of Mortgages In Turkey
Lessen Risk Of Housing
* Mortgage covered bonds among safest credit instruments in
Turkey, issuance may increase
* Turkey's surging house prices unsustainable, but market
and regulatory dynamics will help prevent a housing slump
* Related slump
* Rate of house price growth in turkey not likely
sustainable much longer;when stabilises or turns negative,
market will likely have soft landing
* Low weight of mortgage lending in turkey reduces the
likelihood that a housing correction would spill into the
financial system
* Turkey's house prices are among the five fastest rising in
the world
* Turkey lending growth is not extraordinary and demographic
trends are not showing signs of slowing
