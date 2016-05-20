BRIEF-Wellard Ltd appoints new Executive Director
* Kanda Lu appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Zinzino AB :
* Q1 total income 112.6 million Swedish crowns ($13.51 million) versus 111.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 8.2 million crowns versus 8.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 5.7 million crowns versus 6.5 million crowns year ago Source text: bit.ly/255cDdL Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3332 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kanda Lu appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agreed to acquire minority interest in 3mundi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: