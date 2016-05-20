BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox
* Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox - SEC filing
May 20 NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund publ AB :
* Said on Thursday Valedo had divested Akademikliniken to Polaris Private Equity
* Terms and conditions of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, were not disclosed Source text: bit.ly/1TKP2Hh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.