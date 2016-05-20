May 20 Sfinks Polska SA :

* Ends negotiations with Aleksandra Tyminska, Marek Tyminski on acquisition of a majority stake in Premium Food Restaurants SA

* Ends negotiations due to the lack of approval from Sfinks' supervisory board

* Informed about talks on acquisition of the stake in Premium Food Restaurants on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)