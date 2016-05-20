May 20 Otonomy Inc

* Announces assignment of c code and pass-through payment status for otiprio

* The code, c9479, will become effective july 1, 2016

* Centers for medicare and medicaid services (cms) has approved transitional pass-through status and established a new billing code for otiprio

* Says Otonomy believes, based on long-standing cms policy, that pass-through payment for otiprio will be effective through end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)