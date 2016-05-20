BRIEF-Route1 says qtrly total revenue rose to $1.9 million
* Qtrly gross profit $1.6 million versus $1.4 million
May 20 Stepan Co :
* Stepan announces Canadian plant closure
* Decision will result in a workforce reduction of approximately 30 employees
* Total remaining costs associated with plant shutdown are expected to be $8 million
* Products manufactured at this facility will be moved to other production sites within Stepan's existing North American network
* Plans to cease all production activities and shutdown its Longford mills, canada facility by end of 2016
* Says expects to recognize net pre tax manufacturing savings of less than $1 million in 2016 increasing to $3 million in 2018
* Costs are expected to be recognized during final three quarters of year as incurred
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.