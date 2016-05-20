BRIEF-Flight Centre Travel Group continues European expansion
* Agreed to acquire minority interest in 3mundi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Mercedes-Benz South Africa Pty Ltd
* Moody's Investors Service repositions National Scale Ratings of Mercedes-Benz South Africa Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agreed to acquire minority interest in 3mundi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares