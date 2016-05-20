BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox
May 20 First Citizens Bancshares Inc:
* First Citizens Bank and Cordia Bancorp Inc. announce merger agreement
* Cash consideration of $5.15 will be paid to shareholders of Cordia for each of their shares of Cordia Bancorp's stock
* Agreement has been approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Upon completion of merger, bank of Virginia branch offices will open as first citizens bank branches Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.