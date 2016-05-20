BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox
* Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox - SEC filing
May 20 Equity One:
* Providing fair value of investment property as of March 31, 2016
* Company determined that, as of March 31, 2016, the fair value of its existing investment property portfolio was approximately $4.7 billion
* Fair value in accordance with international financial reporting standard 13, "fair value measurement"
* Fair value also in accordance with international accounting standard 40, "investment property" Source text - (1.usa.gov/1qyrKgi) Further company coverage: [ ]
* Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox - SEC filing
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.