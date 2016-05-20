May 20 Ovascience Inc :

* Director Richard Aldrich reports purchase of 20,000 shares of co's common stock on May 18 at average price $7.86 per share - sec filing

* Director Aldrich's purchase of co's stock reflects purchase of the shares by Longwood Fund III LP, according to form 4 filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/27H45vW Further company coverage: