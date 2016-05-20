BRIEF-Flight Centre Travel Group continues European expansion
* Agreed to acquire minority interest in 3mundi
May 20 Tongaat Hulett Ltd
* Operating profit for year is expected to be r1,808 billion (2015: r2,089 billion), a decrease of some 13,5%
* Momentum in tongaat hulett's land conversion and development activities continues
* Fy headline earnings are expected to be approximately r783 million, compared to r945 million last year
* Sees fy headline earnings per share for year are expected to be approximately 678 cents per share
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares