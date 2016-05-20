May 20 Tongaat Hulett Ltd

* Operating profit for year is expected to be r1,808 billion (2015: r2,089 billion), a decrease of some 13,5%

* Momentum in tongaat hulett's land conversion and development activities continues

* Fy headline earnings are expected to be approximately r783 million, compared to r945 million last year

* Sees fy headline earnings per share for year are expected to be approximately 678 cents per share