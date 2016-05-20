BRIEF-Route1 says qtrly total revenue rose to $1.9 million
* Qtrly gross profit $1.6 million versus $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Comptel Oyj :
* Comptel has received a favourable ruling from India's Income Tax Commissioner (CIT) regarding withholding tax for Indian tax years 2010-2011
* Based on this ruling Comptel's preliminary estimate is that India tax authorities should return approximately 1.5 million euros ($1.68 million) in withholding tax and interest
* Comptel will include the tax ruling impact in its financials once the refund procedure has been specified
* This ruling removes double taxation for Comptel in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.