BRIEF-Flight Centre Travel Group continues European expansion
Agreed to acquire minority interest in 3mundi
May 20 Sfinks Polska SA :
* Signed letter of intent with Cafe Contact, Inwento to buy brands Meta Seta Galareta, Meta Disco and Funky Jim on Feb. 25
Decided to disclosed this information as company's supervisory board accepted acquisition plans
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares