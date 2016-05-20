BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
May 20 Food and Drug Administration:
* FDA modernizes nutrition facts label for packaged foods
* New nutrition facts label will include updated design to highlight "calories" and "servings," two important elements for informed food choices
* New nutrition facts label will include requirements for serving sizes that more closely reflect amounts of food that people currently eat
* New nutrition facts label to include declaration of grams and percent daily value for added sugars for consumers to know how much sugar is in product
* New nutrition facts label to include declaration of vitamin D and potassium that will include the actual gram amount, in addition to the percentage DV
* In nutrition facts label, "calories from fat" will be removed; "total fat," "saturated fat," and "trans fat" will continue to be required
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.