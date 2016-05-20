BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
May 20 Alk Abello A/S :
* Flemming Pedersen, Member of Board of Management, sold on May 20 a total of 2,191 Alk Abello shares at market value 2.7 million Danish crowns ($407,689) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6227 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.