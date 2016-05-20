BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
May 20 Moody's:
* Tax revenue growth for US states remains positive, but the pace of growth will slow slightly in 2016
* Tax revenue slowdown for US states is primarily driven by low commodity prices, with energy states facing some of the sharpest declines
* With exception of Illinois, states forecasting largest declines include North Dakota, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico
* Many western states, such as California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado will continue to see healthy tax revenue growth in 2016
* Reasons for slowdown in non-energy states include "lackluster stock market performance, cautious discretionary spending, sluggish overall growth"
* Energy states experiencing revenue weakness across board, including direct taxes on energy production to drops in sales, income taxes Source text (bit.ly/1W6kOEU)
NEW YORK, May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co, and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.