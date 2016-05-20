May 20 Moody's:

* Tax revenue growth for US states remains positive, but the pace of growth will slow slightly in 2016

* Tax revenue slowdown for US states is primarily driven by low commodity prices, with energy states facing some of the sharpest declines

* With exception of Illinois, states forecasting largest declines include North Dakota, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico

* Many western states, such as California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado will continue to see healthy tax revenue growth in 2016

* Reasons for slowdown in non-energy states include "lackluster stock market performance, cautious discretionary spending, sluggish overall growth"

* Energy states experiencing revenue weakness across board, including direct taxes on energy production to drops in sales, income taxes Source text (bit.ly/1W6kOEU)