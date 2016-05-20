BRIEF-Flight Centre Travel Group continues European expansion
* Agreed to acquire minority interest in 3mundi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Scandinavian Organics publ AB :
* Signs agreement with Aggregate Media regarding advertising space with payment via set-off issue
* Deal value is 2 million Swedish crowns ($239,647) to be paid via set-off with 200,000 shares at 10 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3456 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Agreed to acquire minority interest in 3mundi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares