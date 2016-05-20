BRIEF-Route1 says qtrly total revenue rose to $1.9 million
* Qtrly gross profit $1.6 million versus $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Amyris Inc
* Amyris & cj cheiljedang corporation creating manufacturing and sales partnership
* Companies are targeting completing a definitive agreement by first week of august 2016.
* Arrangement mou mou partnership is also expected to include opportunity for cj bio to market select amyris products in asian markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Qtrly gross profit $1.6 million versus $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.