BRIEF-Route1 says qtrly total revenue rose to $1.9 million
* Qtrly gross profit $1.6 million versus $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Cemtrex Inc
* Cemtrex withdraws form s-3 registration statement, maintains plan to pursue traditional financing in near future
* Withdrawn form s-3 registration statement filed with sec on april 12, after determining it was unlikely co would meet eligibility requirements
* Registration statement did not become effective and no securities under registration statement have been sold
* Says roughly $3.3 million of cash on its balance sheet as of march 31, 2016
* Still exploring traditional debt & equity financings to raise funds for planned acquisitions and to strengthen company's balance sheet
* Identified several acquisition opportunities that would be "synergistic and accretive" to existing business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.