BRIEF-Route1 says qtrly total revenue rose to $1.9 million
Qtrly gross profit $1.6 million versus $1.4 million
May 20 Innovative Commerce AA :
Q1 net loss of 54,000 Czech crowns ($2,200) versus loss of 83,000 Czech crowns year ago
($1 = 24.0800 Czech crowns)
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.