May 20 Toya SA :

* Signs termsheet with MaxCom SA concerning conditions of acquisition of new shares in MaxCom SA

* Plans to acquire 256,000 shares representing 20.1 percent stake in MaxCom SA

* Says total value of investment estimated at 12 million zlotys

* Informed about negotiations on May 11