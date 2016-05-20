BRIEF-Flight Centre Travel Group continues European expansion
* Agreed to acquire minority interest in 3mundi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Toya SA :
* Signs termsheet with MaxCom SA concerning conditions of acquisition of new shares in MaxCom SA
* Plans to acquire 256,000 shares representing 20.1 percent stake in MaxCom SA
* Says total value of investment estimated at 12 million zlotys
* Informed about negotiations on May 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares