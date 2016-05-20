BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
May 20 Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA):
* PREPA reaches agreement with creditors on bond purchase
* Reached agreement with its supporting creditors on sale of first installment of $111 million in "relending" bonds
* As part of agreement, PREPA will receive $55 million in bond proceeds on May 19, 2016
* La Fortaleza has issued executive order expressly excluding relending bonds to be issued under BPA from any potential stay under Moratorium Act
* Parties are working collaboratively to finalize documentation for closing of remaining sale of $55 million in relending bonds
* In process of documenting sale of remaining $55 million in relending bonds
NEW YORK, May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co, and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.