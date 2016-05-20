May 20 Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA):

* PREPA reaches agreement with creditors on bond purchase

* Reached agreement with its supporting creditors on sale of first installment of $111 million in "relending" bonds

* As part of agreement, PREPA will receive $55 million in bond proceeds on May 19, 2016

* La Fortaleza has issued executive order expressly excluding relending bonds to be issued under BPA from any potential stay under Moratorium Act

* Parties are working collaboratively to finalize documentation for closing of remaining sale of $55 million in relending bonds

* In process of documenting sale of remaining $55 million in relending bonds