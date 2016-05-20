BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
May 20 Moody's:
* Moody's assigns AA3 to Pennsylvania's $991 mln 2016 GO bonds 2016; outlook remains negative
* Outlook reflects likelihood that commonwealth's credit challenges likely to worsen in near term absent political compromise
* Rating incorporates commonwealth's large and diverse tax base, moderate debt burden, funding of its elevated pension liabilities Source text for Eikon:
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
NEW YORK, May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co, and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.