May 21 O'Charley's:
* O'Charley's notifies customers of payment card incident
* Immediately began an investigation and engaged a leading
third party cyber-security firm to assist
* O'Charley's says notified law enforcement officials and is
supporting their investigation
* No other guest information was involved
* Cards used at o'Charley's restaurants between March 18,
2016 and April 8, 2016 May have been affected
* Security investigation identified signs of unauthorized
access to payment card network of co's restaurants
* Unauthorized program installed on point-of-sale devices
* Party cyber security firm to further strengthen security
of its systems
* Unauthorized program looked for data from payment cards
swiped in restaurants when data was being routed to obtain
authorization
* O'Charley's says payment card networks have been notified
of incident
Source text for Eikon: