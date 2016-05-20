BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
May 20 Co-operators General Insurance Co
* Operators general insurance- preliminary estimate indicates that after-tax cost of wildfires to co will likely amount to between $70 million to $90 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.