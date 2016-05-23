May 23 Pioneer Food Group Ltd :
* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial
statements for the six months ended 31 March 2016
* For first six months ended March 31, continuing operations
revenue* +9%
* Diluted headline earnings per share 517 cents +63% for six
months ended 31 March
* Interim gross dividend per listed ordinary share (2015: 95
cents) 105 cents +11%
* Capital expenditure of R349 million is r53 million higher
than comparative period
* Total capital expenditure for year, including replacement
capital, is forecasted at R930 million
