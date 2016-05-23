May 23 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd
* Reviewed condensed consolidated interim results for the
six months ended 27 March 2016
* Six month turnover + 53.5% to r2 billion
* Diluted HEPS + 87.2% to 48.1 cps for six months ended 27
march 2016
* Capital expenditure of r150 million is planned for second
half of 2016 for continued upgrading of production facilities
and ongoing investment in capacity expansion.
* Plans to declare a dividend for financial year to 25
september 2016, payable early in 2017
