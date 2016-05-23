BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
May 23 Aixtron SE
* Fujian Grand Chip Investment (FGC) intends to support Aixtron's strategy going forward
* Research and development competency and Aixtron's existing technology shall be maintained at existing technology centers
* FGC has also agreed that aixtron shall further strengthen its technology, IP portfolio, which shall remain vested with aixtron
* Aixtron's existing global set up will be maintained and expanded
* Aixtron's legal domicile and headquarters shall remain in Herzogenrath, Germany
* In event takeover is successful, Martin Goetzeler is to remain CEO of Aixtron, Bernd Schulte to remain in his function as COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer