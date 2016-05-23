BRIEF-El Ebour Company for Real Estate Investment posts Q1 profit
May 23 BankNordik P/F :
* Banknordik to redeem outstanding bonds and issue new subordinated bonds
* BankNordik has decided to issue new CRD IV compliant Tier 2 capital on June 24, 2016 in the amount of 225 million Danish crowns, following discussions with investors
* New bonds will have a maturity of 10 years with first call after 5 years and quarterly interest payments in arrears
* Coupon will be 5.0785 percent p.a., based on 5-year fixed danish swap rate plus margin of 4.75 percent p.a.
* If bonds are not redeemed on June 24, 2021, interest rate will be reset based on prevailing 3-months floating cibor rate plus margin of 4.75 percent p.a.
* The net annual interest expense savings resulting from the transactions will amount to approximately 20 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
