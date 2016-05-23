CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Partner Communications Company Ltd
* Partner communications reports q1 2016 results
* Qtrly total revenues nis 977 million (us$ 259 million), a decrease of 7%
* Qtrly cellular arpu: nis 67 (us$ 18), a decrease of 3%
* Qtrly eps $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.