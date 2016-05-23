May 23 Ageas SA NV :

* Fortis settlement agreement submitted today to the Amsterdam court of appeal

* Parties will file a request today with amsterdam court of appeal to declare settlement binding in accordance with dutch act on collective settlement of mass claims

The parties: Ageas, Stichting FORsettlement and the claimants' organisations, Dutch shareholder Association VEB, Stichting Investor Claims Against Fortis (SICAF), Stichting FortisEffect and Deminor