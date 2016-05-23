BRIEF-Mena For Touristic and Real Estate Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co:
May 23 (Reuters) -
* Tencent in talks with Softbank for majority stake in 'Clash of Clans' maker Supercell - WSJ, citing sources
* Tencent in talks with Softbank to buy Japanese telecommunications giant's majority stake in Finland's Supercell Oy- WSJ, citing sources
* Tencent's talks with Softbank are still at an early stage, and it isn't clear whether Softbank is currently in talks with other parties-WSJ
* Tencent President Martin Lau and Chief Strategy Officer James Mitchell recently flew to Helsinki to persuade Supercell's founders To support sale - WSJ Source :(on.wsj.com/1U6VE2C) Further company coverage: [0700.HK 9984.T] )
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co:
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.