May 23 Ecommerce Alliance AG :

* FY consolidated revenues at 50.7 million euros ($56.89 million) (previous year: 77.2 million euros)

* FY profit before tax of 2.21 million euros (previous year: -13.05 million euros)

* FY EBITDA of 1.76 million euros nearly tripled (previous year: 0.62 million euros)

* Due to the change in consolidation, the sales target for the current fiscal year is in the range of 20 million to 24 million euros