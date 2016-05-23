BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
May 23 Ecommerce Alliance AG :
* FY consolidated revenues at 50.7 million euros ($56.89 million) (previous year: 77.2 million euros)
* FY profit before tax of 2.21 million euros (previous year: -13.05 million euros)
* FY EBITDA of 1.76 million euros nearly tripled (previous year: 0.62 million euros)
* Due to the change in consolidation, the sales target for the current fiscal year is in the range of 20 million to 24 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer