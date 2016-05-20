BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
May 20 Fitch:
* Upgrades Hungary To 'BBB-'; outlook stable
* Country ceiling has been revised to 'A-' from 'BBB' and short-term foreign-currency idr upgraded to 'F3' from B
* Upgraded hungary's long-term foreign currency IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and affirmed long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB-'
* Outlooks on long-term idrs are stable
* Hungary is unlikely to meet its eu medium term objective to reduce structural deficit to 1.5% of GDP by 2019 from 2.0% in 2015
* Expects surplus to narrow over forecast horizon to 2017
* Tighter fiscal policy has been consistent with a gradual decline in government debt from a high level
* Expects a further contraction in bank lending to private sector in 2016 and 2017
* Expects gross general government debt to be 73.2% of GDP by 2017, down from 75.3% at end-2015 and a peak of 80.8% in 2011
* Fitch expects growth to slow to 2.1% in 2016 reflecting fall in eu fund disbursements and to average 2.0% in medium term
* Main risk to outlook is lower-than expected demand from eurozone
* Says forecasts a further fall in net external debt in coming years Source text - bit.ly/1XFAluT (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co, and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.