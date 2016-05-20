May 20 Carlyle Group Lp

* Kewsong Lee Will Now Also Supervise The Global Market Strategies Segment

* Managing Director Mitch Petrick Will Step Down From Position And Become A Senior Advisor To The Firm

* Kewsong Lee Is Currently Deputy Chief Investment Officer For Corporate Private Equity

* Petrick Intends To Form His Own Investment Management Company