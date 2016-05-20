May 20 Moody's On Mozambique

* Moody's places Mozambique's CAA1 ratings on review for downgrade

* Government of Mozambique recently disclosed $1.4 billion in previously unreported public debt

* Purpose of review to assess consequences for debt holders of revelations of previously unreported public external debt denominated in foreign currency

* Expects the government to increasingly rely on domestic sources of funding, in local currency.

* As a consequence of the debt disclosure aid disbursements to Mozambique were suspended Source text for Eikon: