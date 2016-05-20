BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
May 20 Moody's On Mozambique
* Moody's places Mozambique's CAA1 ratings on review for downgrade
* Government of Mozambique recently disclosed $1.4 billion in previously unreported public debt
* Purpose of review to assess consequences for debt holders of revelations of previously unreported public external debt denominated in foreign currency
* Expects the government to increasingly rely on domestic sources of funding, in local currency.
* As a consequence of the debt disclosure aid disbursements to Mozambique were suspended Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co, and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.