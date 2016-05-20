BRIEF-Canterbury Park Holding reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
May 20 Cogentix Medical Inc
* Cogentix medical adjourns may 20, 2016 annual meeting in response to court ruling; adjourned meeting date set for May 24, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. Ct
* Meeting adjourned in light of court of chancery of state of Delaware granting a preliminary injunction motion
* Court ruled that Cogentix board of directors may not take steps to implement previously disclosed board reduction plan
MONTREAL, May 15 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc, the rail industry's fifth-largest signaling player by market share, expects to grow that business on higher demand for infrastructure projects, a transportation executive said on Monday.