May 23 Verimark Holdings Ltd

* Fy revenue from continuing operations up 3.7 pct to r430.8 million (2015: r415.4 million)

* Fy headline eps at 8.0 cents per share (2015: 10.4 cents per share)

* Declaration of a final dividend for financial year ended Feb. 29 2016 3.70351 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: