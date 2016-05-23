May 23 TF Bank AB:

* Intends to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm

* Says depending on market conditions, the IPO is expected to occur in June 2016

* Says offering will consist of a sale of existing shares, of which the majority will come from the largest shareholder, TFB Holding AB

* Says no new shares are issued in connection with the Offering. Source text: bit.ly/243WzXi (Gdynia Newsroom)