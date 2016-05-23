BRIEF-El Ebour Company for Real Estate Investment posts Q1 profit
May 14 El Ebour Company For Real Estate Investment:
May 23 Legal & General Group Plc acquires 3 billion pound ($4.35 billion) UK annuity portfolio from Aegon
* Transaction has been structured initially as a reinsurance contract and covers approximately 27,000 of in-payment policyholders
* Legal & general retirement has written approximately 550 million pounds of total annuities year to date, in addition to 3 billion pound Aegon transaction
* In full year 2015 legal & general retirement completed 2.4 billion pounds of bulk annuity deals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6894 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
May 14 El Ebour Company For Real Estate Investment:
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co: